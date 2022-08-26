They Crawl Beneath Sci-Fi Horror on Blu-ray & DVD October 4

A sci-fi creature feature, They Crawl Beneath, is headed to Blu-ray & DVD from Well Go USA Entertainment on October 4th. Just in time for the horror-filled time of year, the movie has a trailer, images, and box cover art available for people to check out. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and more for They Crawl Beneath after the poster artwork.

A young police officer trapped under a car after an earthquake has unleashed a fearsome creature in They Crawl Underneath, the terrifying thriller reminiscent of the fun horror films of the 1950s. Directed by Dale Fabrigar (D-Railed, Lonely Boy), the nail-biting thriller stars Michael Pare (The Lincoln Lawyer), Joseph Almani (Law of Attraction), Arthur Roberts (Not of This Earth), Merrick McCartha (Twisted Twin), Karlee Eldridge (House of Bodies), Elena Sahagun (Tremors 3: Back to Perfection) and Natalia Bilbao (No Man's Law). They Crawl Beneath debuts on digital, Blu-ray™, and DVD on October 4th from Well Go USA Entertainment.

They Crawl Beneath had its world premiere at the Texas Frightmare Festival and will also be screening at the Horror Hotel Film Fest and the Halloween Horror Picture Show. The film is 88 minutes long and is not rated. Well Go USA Entertainment is an Oscar®-nominated theatrical and home entertainment distribution label that specializes in bringing the best in action, genre, and independent films from the U.S. and around the world to North America. Well Go titles can be seen across a variety of platforms, including in theaters, on-demand, via DVD and Blu-ray, and on television, as well as on mobile. Well Go USA Entertainment's corporate headquarters is in Plano, Texas, with an additional office in Taiwan. Let us know any of your favorite sci-fi creature features or monster films in the comments below! They Crawl Beneath becomes available this October 4th, 2022.