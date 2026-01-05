Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: Andy Muschetti, they will kill you

They Will Kill You: First Trailer Is Giving Big Ready Or Not Vibes

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the next horror film, They Will Kill You, which will be released on March 27th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils the first trailer for new horror-action-comedy They Will Kill You, releasing March 27.

The film draws comparisons to Ready or Not with its satirical take on class and over-the-top violence and humor.

Trailer gives a generous look at the movie's plot; viewers wary of spoilers may want to watch just a snippet.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov, They Will Kill You promises cult chaos and high-octane thrills in theaters this Spring.

Me thinks people are a bit into the idea of the rich and powerful sacrificing the poor and working class to demons or satan or whatever in exchange for said riches and power. It's almost like it's a metaphor for the current class dynamics we're all under or something. Anyway! Today, the first trailer for They Will Kill You has dropped, and it looks pretty promising. The obvious one to one comparison people are going to make is Ready or Not, but this one looks a little funnier and the action appears to be more over the top.

This first trailer does appear to show quite a lot of the movie, though, so if the first 30 seconds or so piques your interest, maybe stop the video and back out. We're doing this marketing again, though it did seem to work out for Warner Bros. in 2025 more than it didn't, so we'll have to see if showing this much footage hurts They Will Kill You or if there is some twist lurking under the surface.

They Will Kill You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Cult curious? They Will Kill You will only be in theaters on March 27.

From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

They Will Kill You stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.

New Line Cinema and Nocturna present They Will Kill You, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on March 27, 2026, and internationally beginning on 25 March 2026.

