Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth Praises Taika Waititi Script

As far as Marvel is concerned, the Thor franchise is Taika Waititi's as long as he wants. The director invigorated the franchise since his stellar outing in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Bringing Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk and Cate Blanchett's Hela certainly helped as the film grossed $122.7 million domestically and $853 million globally at the box office outperforming its predecessors. While promoting his latest film Extraction, Hemsworth spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what's developing in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Aussie actor appeared in eight MCU films with his first appearance in the Kenneth Branagh-directed Thor (2011). Hard to believe only nine years passed. He reunites with Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as Jane Foster. Her last physical MCU appearance was in the lackluster The Dark World (2013). She recorded a vocal cameo in Avengers: Endgame (2019). As one of the most anticipated films of Marvel's Phase IV, Waititi confirmed the film will parallel the comic allowing Jane to wield Mjölnir as Mighty Thor.

Hemsworth sang high praises for Waititi's script. "One of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best," he said. "If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane." When it comes to concerns if cinemas will be the same after the national quarantine, the actor shares his confidence Marvel will be among those helping to bring audiences back. "Films [like Marvel] that you can best appreciate on the big screen, those will draw people out of their homes again."

Ragnarok and Men in Black: International(2019) co-star Tessa Thompson has nothing but love for Hemsworth's work ethic. "Chris is so wonderful. He was so excited about Taika's approach to the material, such a fanboy of Valkyrie, he played a huge part in making everything work," she said. The actress joins Hemsworth, Waititi, Portman, and Christian Bale when Thor: Love and Thunder starts shooting. The film comes to theaters on February 11, 2022.