Thor: Love and Thunder – Christian Bale Talks Green Screen Acting

People were surprised when it was announced that Christian Bale would be joining the Marvel universe as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale, in general, doesn't seem to have a lot of love for franchise movies these days and has made a career out of roles that force him to push his mind and body to their absolute limit. When the movie came out, it was clear that Bale was one of the highlights of a film that was kind of a mess. In a recent interview with GQ, Bale was asked why he decided to do this movie when he had steered far from franchise films recently.

"I was like, "This looks like an intriguing character; I might be able to do something with this; who knows?" And I'd liked Ragnarok," Bale explained. "I took my son to see Ragnarok. He was climbing like a monkey all across [the seats], and then he was like, "Oh, I've had enough now, let's get on." I was like, "No, no, no. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait." I was just like, "I want to finish it.""

The interviewer then brought up the fact that some people walk away from movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, not exactly loving the process. That is to say that the VFX-heavy acting with a lot of green screen is not something they are very into. Bale was asked about his experience doing green-screen heavy acting on Thor: Love and Thunder and revealed this was the first time he's done it.

"That's the first time I've done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony," he revealed. "You've got good people. You've got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn't even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, "You're on Stage Three." Well, it's like, "Which one is that?" "The blue one." They're like, "Yeah. But you're on Stage Seven." "Which one is that?" "The blue one." I was like, "Uh, where?""

This is something that is much more apparent when you look at pre-VFX and behind-the-scenes reels from Marvel movies. It's a lot of filling in the blanks and even more fantastical films like Thor: Love and Thunder, where there is even more that has to be added after the fact. Bale is known for his method acting, and the interviewer made a remark about how Bale didn't try any method attempts for Gorr.

"That would've been a pitiful attempt to do that," Bale said. "As I'm trying to get help getting the fangs in and out and explaining I've broken a nail, or I'm tripping over the tunic."

Thor: Love and Thunder – Summary, Cast, Release Date

