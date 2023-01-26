Cloverfield Revealed in The Daily LITG, 26th January 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, who was reading what and when, as well as today's birthdays!

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Batman Tales And Origins

LITG two years ago, Hulk #181 and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG three years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large

And Wolverine was up to stuff.

LITG four years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sal Buscema , artist on The Incredible Hulk

, artist on The Incredible Hulk Gary Colabuono , comic book historian

, comic book historian Brian Holguin , comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic

, comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic Kyle Holtz , artist on Web Of Venom

, artist on Web Of Venom Ace Continuado, artist on Shaper and Snow White

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Movies, News, Streaming | Tagged: cloverfield, newlitg