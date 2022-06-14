Thor: Love and Thunder Director Talks Natalie Portman Return

A few years ago, fans pretty much assumed that Natalie Portman was done with Marvel films after her appearances that once started in Thor, and now we're getting closer to seeing her actually act as Thor in the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

Though Portman chose to sit out of Thor: Ragnarok, the film's positive reception and creative direction from Taika Waititi became a bold new start for the character, with Waititi coming back for the fourth chapter. Now that we have Portman preparing to follow the path of her character's comic book history, there are still plenty of MCU aficionados who are curious about how this return came to be. Luckily, Waititi himself is prepared to share the details!

During a conversation with Fandango All Access (which can be viewed here), the director explains, "I went to her house, and she gave me a glass of water… I think that what we did with Ragnarok was, it made these movies appealing to other actors as well, like Christian [Bale] really he saw that, and he was like, 'I want to do something fun' and came here, wanted to be part of this thing. And Natalie too and… I think that she was just wanting to make sure that… I don't even know how to say this, but… her character in those first few films, it's probably not the most exciting version of the female character that we want from these films."

He then goes on to divulge, "I had to just talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change that character, just like we'd changed Thor's character for Ragnarok, and to give her a bit more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie's a really funny person. And sometimes… those sorts of things cannot… I don't know; they're not the main focus when they come up with characters and, you know, in films."

With every poster, trailer, photo, and any new announcement that comes from Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems apparent that Waititi is the perfect person to helm the future of Thor and each character that he's able to interact with.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters starting July 8, 2022.