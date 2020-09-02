Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman Arrives to Begin Filming

With COVID-19 delaying productions across the world, some of the biggest affected were the blockbusters, particularly comic book films like Thor: Love and Thunder. With the release date pushed to 2022 due to the quarantine, productions have gotten back to normal somewhat, at least for overseas. A report from UK's Daily Mail confirmed footage of the actress's arrival to Sydney, Australia, where filming should begin shortly. The Oscar-winner appeared in two of the three Thor films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth love interest Jane Foster. Her last physical MCU appearance was in the lackluster Thor: The Dark World (2013).

Portman did provide a vocal cameo in Avengers: Endgame (2019), which relived the vents of the 2013 film during the time heist sequence where Thor and Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) are trying to extract the Aether/Reality Stone, which was infused into Jane. Portman didn't appear in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and it was explained by the Thunder God that they broke up off-screen. Taika Waititi, who wrote and directed the film, returns for Love and Thunder in the same capacity. Joining to co-write is Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious). The fourth film in the Thor franchise will be the penultimate film of Marvel Phase IV before Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie, who made her MCU debut in Ragnarok and also appeared in Endgame. Waititi will do the same as the voice of Korg. Christian Bale is the only new addition confirmed for the film, presumably playing the villain, adding another Oscar-winner to the ranks succeeding Cate Blanchet's performance as Hela in the 2017 film. The only thing confirmed as far as the story goes in the upcoming movie is Jane becomes worthy and yields his hammer, Mjolnir, to become Mighty Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.