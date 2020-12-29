Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Praises the Script and Music

Marvel is getting ready to kick off a truly insane 2021. We're getting four Marvel movies and six TV shows on Disney+, not to mention starting production on a bunch of movies and TV shows as well. One of the movies that are kicking off its production early in 2021 is Thor: Love and Thunder. We've been learning some more about the movie recently, including finding out that Christian Bale is playing Gorr during the Disney Investor Day and learning that Jaimie Alexander is reportedly returning as Lady Sif. Tessa Thompson is returning as Valkyrie and the King of Asgard, and she will be looking for a Queen. Thompson is doing press for her new Amazon Prime movie Sylvie's Love and was asked by MTV News if she's started on the movie and went on to praise the script and the music.

Yeah, I've started. It's really, really, really fun. It's very, very, very, very good. I'm really excited. I fly to Australia in a couple of weeks, and folks are already there and on the ground. I get very funny videos from Taika [Waititi], and photographs updating me. But, it's a great script. It's going to be really fun. It's very fun in the music department. … Yeah. It's a good one. I'm thrilled.

When asked if Valkyrie will be looking for more 'love' or 'thunder' in Thor: Love and Thunder, Thompson laughed and said that it's not mutually exclusive for Valkyrie.

There's both. They're not mutually exclusive. You can do both. She likes a kind of thunderous love.

We should be learning more about the Thor: Love and Thunder supporting cast once the movie kicks off production next month, but we shouldn't expect to hear a lot. The movie is still a year and a half away from coming out but, hopefully, we can get some more teases going once the entire cast is on set and production has really kicked off.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, and Christian Bale. It will be released on May 6, 2022.