Tessa Thompson Teases More MCU Connections For Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor: Love & Thunder is ramping up more and more these days, and the stars are letting loose with what they are doing in the film. We already know Thor will return, Valkyrie will have a huge role, and Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster and probably become Lady Thor. We also know for sure the Starlord himself Chris Pratt will appear in the film, as teased at the end of Avengers: Endgame. In a recent sit down with The Playlist, Valkyrie herself Tessa Thompson teased a bit about her new role in Asgard and in the third Thor film, while also teasing bigger connections to the MCU.

Who From The MCU Will Be In Thor: Love & Thunder That We Don't Know Already?

"Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," Thompson revealed. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

Presumably, the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor. But there are some interesting opportunities for new characters to appear as well. I think Marvel Studios is going to use this film as a bit of a cosmic launchpad, and we are going to get some huge surp4sies in this film. I could be wrong, but it would make sense for that tease that team's first appearance in this one.

Thor: Love & Thunder releases on May 6th, 2022.