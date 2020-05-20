New Thor: Ragnarok Poster By Dániel Taylor On Sale At Mondo Tomorrow

Thor: Ragnarok will receive a new poster from Mondo tomorrow. The poster by artist Dániel Taylor features the God of Thunder standing on the handle of his trusty hammer Mjolnir, which is blown up in size to represent the burden he bears wielding it. It is a very striking poster and is sure to sell out quickly. The edition size for this one is only 170, and it will cost $55 and ship in July. The Thor: Ragnarok poster will be available on Mondo's The Drop mini-site tomorrow at Noon EST. Check out the poster below.

"Taika Waititi's THOR: RAGNAROK is one of the best the MCU has to offer. It's hilarious, full of great characters and moments, advances the story arcs of several characters we've grown to know and love, and even brilliantly weaves in elements of the "Planet Hulk" comic book storyline – all while retaining Taika's signature voice and brand of humor. Though the film often plays like a comedy, there is also a ton of tragedy and heartache rooted in its surface, and that's a take on this film that we were really excited to see Dániel Taylor explore with his poster, on sale tomorrow via The Drop."

As with all Mondo drops, this one is sure to go quickly. Even quicker than usual when it involves the MCU. Thor: Ragnarok is rapidly climbing the ranks as one of the most beloved of all the Marvel Studios films, a testament to the job that Taika Waititi did with the film. He wasn't afraid of getting weird, and all Kirby-like with that one, and thankfully the studio steered into the direction with him. It, in some ways, may be the ultimate Marvel movie. If this poster interests you, make sure you are ready to go when this goes up on Mondo's The Drop tomorrow.