Three Thousand Years of Longing: First Teaser Online, Trailer Friday

Director George Miller is one of the masters working today and anything that he puts out should be right on the top of your list when it comes to projects to keep an eye on. People are usually talking about the Mad Max prequel when they are talking about Miller these days, but he does have a project coming out this year as well that is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. We got the first few seconds of trailer footage from Three Thousand Years of Longing today, and the official trailer is dropping on Friday. We don't have a lot to go on, less than thirty seconds, but they pack a lot of buckwild footage into nineteen seconds.

The production notes for Three Thousand Years of Longing were also released, and in those notes we got a quote from Miller explaining why this story appealed to him and two high-quality images as well.

"It's a story that seemed to probe many of the mysteries and paradoxes of life, and so succinctly" Miller recalls. "Once read it stayed with me, as some stories tend to do…then, one day it occurred to me that it should be a film."

Miller went on to say that something about this story felt unique and that it couldn't for into one genre, which does seem like something that would appeal to someone like Miller who is often redefining genres.

"It felt unique, something that you couldn't quite fit into any genre and it ticked one very important box – there must be a whole lot more to it than meets the eye. There are stories within stories, a little like One Thousand and One Nights" says Miller.

The first trailer for Three Thousand Years of Longing drops this Friday and the early reactions coming out of Cannes should be dropping soon. Is this going to be another grand slam for Miller? We'll have to see, but even when he misses, they are always interesting misses, and this certainly looks interesting.

Summary: Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic – content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real, and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Three Thousand Years of Longing, directed by George Miller, stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba., It will be released on August 31, 2022.