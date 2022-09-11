Thunderbolts Reveal Was Exciting For Cast At D23 Expo

Thunderbolts is one of the MCU projects that fans are really excited for the most, cause when it gets right down to it, we all love a team-up film, don't we? Since it will be a while before we see any Avengers, we will get the Bolts. While not necessarily starting out as a villain team per se, the line-up is full of fan-favorite characters, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko from other films will make sure that we hit the ground running when the film starts. Russell, Stan, and Louis-Dreyfuss spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about revealing the cast and concept art for the team at Saturday's D23 Expo.

Thunderbolts Could Still Feature Zemo

While, as they said, they can't talk about the script yet, a lot of disappointment with the announcement yesterday is the lack of Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, both because everyone loves his performance in the role and because in the comics, Zemo created the Thunderbolts. I still think that could be the case, and that Zemo will have his own team for the Thunderbolts to team up against, but that remains to be seen. This should be one of the exciting upcoming MCU films though, as these characters have been some of the most popular in this new phase of the MCU.

I also like that this will be the film that really and truly ties the film and tv parts of the MCU together in ways we haven't seen yet. Sure, WandaVision was crucial to Doctor Strange 2, but some of these characters debuted on shows instead of films first. I kind of think that is neat. Do you? What do you think of this Thunderbolts team? Let us know below, and keep it locked here all weekend for D23 Expo news.