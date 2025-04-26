Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Marvel Studios, mcu, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Director Talks Possible Avengers: Doomsday Hints

The director of the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts* suggests that the film might incorporate a few Avengers: Doomsday easter eggs.

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated project, known as Thunderbolts*, is gearing up to enter the MCU with a gritty tale of anti-heroes and murky motives. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film assembles a stellar cast of solid actors and troubled characters, opting for an alternative team-up story that's already teased plenty of action, betrayal, and now, even a few intriguing ties to Marvel's upcoming project, Avengers: Doomsday.

During an interview with SFX Magazine (first reported by CinemaBlend) Schreier has officially teased a few subtle connections to the upcoming Avengers storylines in Thunderbolts*, telling the publication, "There might be some stones, or pebbles [smiles]. I don't know how you want to rate your rocks. Look, you know the character that we're talking about, and you know that there's a level of power involved there that could have an impact going forward. I'm not making [Avengers: Doomsday] so I'm not privy to that."

What We Know About Thunderbolts*

The team's unlikely lineup features familiar faces like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), sister to the cunning Black Widow; Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), all forced into returning to the MCU in order to team up against a new foe (but familiar to comic fans) known as Bob/Sentry/Void (Lewis Pullman). Given what we currently know about what's to come, fans are already speculating with theories, from potential Young Avengers setups to unconfirmed Avengers-level cameos that could essentially increase the hype for its grand cinematic event. And, considering that Marvel has struggled to impress mainstream audiences and longtime comic fans throughout the MCU's past few polarizing films, it's evident that the studio could really use a win leading up to Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite the recent trend of MCU stagnancy, the film still has a few specific qualities to help maximize its potential for success. There's its all-star cast (obviously), but more importantly, a new team dynamic that leans into Marvel's morally ambiguous characters. Which is something audiences generally enjoy as opposed to the typical heroic blueprint.

Do you anticipate any major reveals that could connect to Avengers: Doomsday? Marvel's film Thunderbolts* is coming to theaters on May 2, 2025.

