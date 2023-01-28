TMNT Soundtracks Back On Vinyl At Waxwork Records TMNT fans will want to head over to Waxwork Records and snag the three soundtracks to the live action films before they sell out again.

TMNT, Secret of the Ooze, and Part 3 are some of the most formative films of most 80's kids youths. Well, maybe not Part 3, but the original and Ooze for sure. Waxwork Records has had the 1990 film and Ooze out before, but they sold out fast. As of this weekend, though, they are back, as well as their first pressing for Part 3. Each release is on 180-gram colored vinyl and feature jacket art by none other than Kevin Eastman himself. The 1990 soundtrack costs $40, while Ooze and Part 3 will set you back $32. Check out all three below. You can order right here.

TMNT Movie Soundtracks Release Details

"In collaboration with composer John DuPrez, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and Nickelodeon, Waxwork Records is proud to present the official and complete 1990 score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles the movie. Sourced from the original masters, the complete film music by DuPrez has been re-stored and re-mastered for a deluxe double LP album release. This special release marks the very first time the score has been released in any format."

"In collaboration with composer John DuPrez, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and Nickelodeon, Waxwork Records is proud to present the official and complete 1991 score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secret of the Ooze for the first time in any format. Sourced from the original masters, the complete film music by Du Prez has been re-stored and re-mastered for a deluxe double LP album release. Also included is "Ninja Rap" by Vanilla Ice."

"In collaboration with composer John Du Prez and original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, Waxwork Records is proud to present the complete and official score to the 1993 action comedy for the first time ever on vinyl! Featuring new art by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman himself, this deluxe release is a must have for any turtle fan."