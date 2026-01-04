Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, sony pictures, spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, tom holland

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: Brand New Days Feels Like a True Reset

Tom Holland shares his thoughts on the film's revamped story and the new Spider-Man suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Tom Holland calls Spider-Man: Brand New Day a true reset and a fresh start for Peter Parker in the MCU.

The new Spider-Man suit is redesigned for more flexibility, allowing Holland to explore the role differently.

Brand New Day follows Peter’s lonely reset after No Way Home, diving into a street-level story.

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has wrapped, eyeing a July 31, 2026 theatrical release.

After a slight stretch of uncertainty about when Tom Holland's Spider-Man would get another solo outing, the next film is finally feeling very real. In fact, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially wrapped production and is heading toward a 2026 release, with hype building around what marks the fourth entry in the MCU series and the first chapter of a new status quo for Peter Parker. Now, Holland is making that reset pretty clear in a recent interview with Complex, explaining that this one feels different from the earlier trilogy.

Tom Holland Shares His Thoughts on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The actor tells the outlet, "It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie. We're making the first movie in the chapter… This is a rebirth. This is something completely new." He also teased how the new Spider-Man suit supports that shift, both on screen and practically on set. "The new suit is really designed in a completely different way to the previous iterations. It's a lot more flexible, so we can kind of lean into different sides of the character that I haven't been able to before. And I am absolutely over the moon with how it's photographing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with Aunt May's death and Doctor Strange wiping the world's memory of Peter Parker in order to keep his loved ones safe. The final scenes showed Peter moving into a tiny New York apartment, studying for his GED, and swinging into the city in a homemade red and blue suit, with Spider-Man still a public hero but Peter himself completely alone.

The new film picks up from that lonely reset, with Peter rebuilding his life from scratch and stepping into a more grounded, street-level corner of the MCU. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script by returning writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The cast brings back Holland as Peter Parker, along with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau, while new additions include Sadie Sink, Liza Colón Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Marvin Jones III.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026, promising audiences a fresh start and a chance to see what the MCU Spider-Man looks like when he truly has to stand on his own.

