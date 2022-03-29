Top Gun: Maverick Debuts Final Trailer, Finally Releasing May 27th

Top Gun: Maverick may have been the film most affected by the pandemic as far as release dates go. Originally supposed to release on July 12th, 2019, production issues first delayed it. Then, it was slated to release on June 20th, 2020, and we all know what happened there. Then, it was delayed to December 23rd, 2020, then moved again to July 2nd, 2021, then moved again to November 19th, 2021. Finally, one more delay placed it on its release date of May 27th. I guess I won't believe it until I am sitting in the theater and watching it. Check out the new trailer and poster down below.

Top Gun: Maverick Synopsis

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Man, could Cruise look any dorkier in that poster? I am a fan, and even I would say that they should have said, "Hey Tom, maybe lose the smile there." In any case, the action in this film looks top-notch, the score will be fist-pumping good, and I am ready. May 27th cannot come soon enough as far as I am concerned.