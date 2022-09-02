Top Gun: Maverick Grabs Another Record, This Time For Digital Sales

Top Gun: Maverick paced the box office and saved us from a pretty ho-hum summer box office, and now it is setting even more records at home. The film has become the highest-selling first-week digital seller of all time and is already in the top twenty of digital sales ever. Tom Cruise powered the film to $1.4 billion and counting at the worldwide box office, a staggering amount that nobody saw coming at all, and making it currently the sixth highest-grossing film all time.

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Because of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount is having a hell of a year. The studio has a 2022 gross as a studio of $1.6 billion for a 26% market share. Pretty crazy stuff, and certainly not something that anyone, including Paramount, could have seen coming, no matter what they say. Top Gun has become something they have desperately needed, and that is a viable franchise.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters and available to watch at home on digital.