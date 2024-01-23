Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Glen Powell, Paramount Pictures, top gun, top gun: maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Star Teases Return and "Fun" Announcements

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell suggests he'll be returning for the upcoming third entry and promises "fun" announcements.

It's been a crazy ride for the Top Gun franchise because after a lengthy hiatus, its recent sequel, Top Gun Maverick, became a massive hit by raking in close to $1.5 billion at the box office. Then, not too long ago, we even heard the news that a trilogy would be happening with a third entry in the (very) early stages of development, which apparently includes the return of one Top Gun: Maverick star. Here's what's currently being said!

Top Gun Star Teases "Fun" Sequel Announcements

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell addressed his current status with the franchise with Variety, suggesting that there's plenty more to come. Powell divulged, "People looked at me like I knew what was going on. There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon… but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph Kosinski], [Tom Cruise] and [Jerry Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening, and it sounds very exciting. I don't know when I'll be going back… I'm sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future."

After the release of the sequel film, the former Scream Queens actor gushed about his love for the film and its original star, explaining, "Tom Cruise is one of the reasons I wanted to get into acting. So many pilots became pilots because of Top Gun, and so many actors became actors because of Tom Cruise in this film [the original Top Gun]. There is a moment when you're on set standing next to Tom Cruise next to an F-18 jet-wearing aviators where you think, 'This is as good as it gets.' It was such an out-of-body experience. But I'll say this: I think this is the greatest movie ever made: it's adventure, heart, comedy, it's just epic. Plus, we have 35 years and the benefit of Tom Cruise's career behind us."

With Powell confirming his return, do you have other faces you'd like to see appear in Top Gun 3?

