Top Gun: Maverick Soars In Second Week, Tops Weekend Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick continued to astonish in its second weekend, scoring $86 million to finish first at the weekend box office. That is an unheard of -33% drop from its opening, the smallest ever for a film that opened over $100 million. That brings its domestic total to a fantastic $291 million, the highest box office for a Tom Cruise film ever. Adding in overseas grosses sends it over the $500 million plateaux, just a complete home run for Paramount. It should have legs for the next two weeks, even though it has dinosaurs and Buzz Lightyear to contend with the rest of the month.

Top Gun Dominates

The rest of the box office was down -30+ percent, which goes to show that studios are still cautious with their releases, and the lack of product funneling everyone to one big movie a week. It will be interesting to see how crowds spread the wealth into multiple blockbusters as we go through the summer. This week they really didn't, as Doctor Strange finished in second place again with $9.2 million. Third and tumbling fast was Bob's Burgers at $4.5 million, a 60% drop, though 20th Century and Disney are happy with the $22 million it pulled in so far, I bet. Fourth place was The Bad Guys, still hanging in there even though it is on streaming at $3.4 million, and the top five finished with Downton Abbey: A New Era with $3 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 for June 3rd:

Top Gun: Maverick- $$86 million Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness- $9.2 million Bob's Burgers- $4.5 million The Bad Guys- $3.4 million Downton Abbey: A New Era- $3 million

Next week, Jurassic World: Dominion takes over the box office, poised to open huge and possibly win the summer. Each film in this new trilogy has been the top earner for the summer of the year it opened and in the top 3 for the years of 2015 and 2018. This should be no different, and we see it scoring $185 million, though it could reach $200 million easily. Top Gun will take a bite out of that, and it should be interesting to see how much it may take away from the dinos.