Trailer Drop For Pirates, The New Movie By Reggie Yates

Picturehouse Entertainment has released the official trailer for Reggie Yates' debut feature film, Pirates, out in UK cinemas on Friday 26 November. Launching alongside the trailer is new character artwork featuring Elliot Edusah (1917, Small Axe), Jordan Peters (Blue Story, Gangs of London), Reda Elazouar (Outside the Wire), and Kassius Nelson (Out of Body).

Set in London at the turn of the millennium, Pirates will take audiences on a hilarious journey back to New Year's Eve 1999, reviving memories from the 90's garage scene and Moschino fashion for pure nostalgic cinematic joy.

Written and directed by Reggie Yates, Pirates follows three best mates, Cappo (Elliot Edusah), Two Tonne (Jordan Peters) and Kidda (Reda Elazouar), trying to break into the music scene through Pirate radio. The film follows the boys as they drive through London in their tiny Peugeot pumping a live garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. As the eighteen-year-olds step into adulthood they know their lives and friendships are on the brink of change. Determined to see out the century with a bang they drive from place to place in a desperate search for tickets for the best millennium party ever.

Pirates features music from British Garage writers and performers So Solid Crew, Wookie, DJ Zinc, Sunship, Scott Garcia, Hardrive, Scott Garcia, Ms Dynamite, Peven Everett, Sia and DJ Luck & MC Neat.

Reginald Yates is a British actor, television presenter, and radio DJ. He was the voice actor for Rastamouse and played Leo Jones in Doctor Who. Yates has worked at the BBC in radio and television–presenting various shows for BBC Radio 1 with Fearne Cotton–as well as hosting the ITV2 reality show Release the Hounds from 2013 until 2017. Yates co-presented the prime-time BBC One game show Prized Apart, alongside Emma Willis. He is also the presenter of the BBC Three show Reggie Yates' Extreme Russia, Extreme South Africa and Extreme UK.

Pirates is produced by BAFTA award winners Polly Leys and Kate Norrish of Hillbilly Films, was developed with BBC Film and is financed by BBC Film and the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, in association with Magellanic Media Limited. Reggie Yates' production company FIVE7 are associate producers.