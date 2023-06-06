Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers Actor Explains How His Optimus Voice was Developed

Transformers voice actor Peter Cullen is revealing how the voice of Optimus Prime was conceptualized for live-action form.

The exceptionally popular Transformers franchise has always been known for offering fans an assortment of both solid heroes and entertaining villains for several decades now, ranging from the beloved cartoon form to its profitable merchandise, and even in a live-action franchise with some of the biggest names in the industry because that's typically how you expand the potential of a widely successful IP.

However, when it comes to the Hollywood-helmed versions of Transformers, there's just one character whose voice is now synonymous with a live-action character.

Transformers Actor Peter Cullen Reveals Optimus Prime Inspiration

In a new clip shared on Twitter, Transformers icon and voice actor Peter Cullen explained exactly how the character's voice was developed, along with the person who inspired it. Cullen admits, "When I voiced Prime for the very first time, I was living with my brother Larry, who was a Marine. And I said, 'I'm going to an audition. I'm gonna be a truck.' And he started to laugh, and he said, 'A truck?!' And I said, 'This is a leader. This is a hero.' And his demeanor just changed. He just went, 'Well, Peter. If you're going to be a leader, be strong enough to be gentle.' And I got to the audition, and I said, 'My name is Optimus Prime, from the planet Cybertron.' I had no doubt that this is what a hero should sound like, and I was convinced I was gonna get that role."

The upcoming installment of Transformers (titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) stars Tobe Nwigwe, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.

Cullen additionally makes his return to the role of Optimus Prime in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is officially coming to theaters on June 9, 2023.

