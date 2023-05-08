Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star Talks Menacing New Villain The star of Parmaount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is suggesting the next villain could be the deadliest foe the heroes have faced.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially a month away from its theatrical release, acting as the newest addition to a very established (and profitable) franchise.

In that cinematic timeframe thus far, we've seen the Transformers team face Megatron and plenty of his lackeys. However, the new film will take things a little deeper by integrating a different foe into the fray. Now, just ahead of the next film's release, one of the central stars of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is opening up about what fans can expect from this next installment's villain. And it sounds like he might just have the potential to raise the bar…

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Includes a Menacing New Live-Action Villain

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Transformers newcomer Anthony Ramos addressed the film's newest big-bad, explaining to the publication, "I was excited for the new characters to come to life and people to meet them, like Mirage and Rhinox and Cheetor and Optimus Primal. And Scourge being this new villain who I think is the biggest villain we've ever seen in any of these movies, and now we can actually talk about Unicron. For the fans, like the people that really love Transformers, this means a lot to them — they've been wanting to see these characters, especially Unicron, for years." Ramos later added, "And then on top of that, you know, you got two kids from the hood, you know what I'm saying? Running around, saving the world, traveling, going from Brooklyn to Peru."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Ramos along with Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Colman Domingo, Peter Cullen, and more.

Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 9, 2023. Are you ready for more Transformers?