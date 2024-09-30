Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, transformers, Transformers One

Transformers One Hoped to Make Audiences Understand Megatron

Transformers One filmmaker Josh Cooley discusses his desire to make the Megatron a more accessible character with this origin film.

Article Summary Transformers One aims to give audiences a deeper understanding of Megatron's character and motivations.

Director Josh Cooley focuses on exploring the complex relationship between Megatron and Optimus Prime.

Cooley emphasizes the importance of making Megatron relatable, not just a villain for villainy's sake.

Megatron's sympathetic portrayal highlights the intense feud with Optimus, rooted in differing beliefs.

Optimus Prime and Megatron have had beef for decades. It's become a timeless feud that you just know you're going to get in any Transformers title. However, the newest animated feature titled Transformers One is officially taking the time to flesh out that relationship and some of their unique motivations, which, as it turns out, involved making Megatron a somewhat sympathetic character.

During a recent interview, the Transformers One director Josh Cooley offered his thoughts on the dynamic between Megatron and Optimus, noting, "The thing that I really hung my hat on was the relationship between the two of them and making sure that it wasn't, 'I don't like you anymore, I hate you, now we're going to fight.' Because they believe they both have the right answer to [the villain]." He later adds, "The more that the ultimate bad guy is bad, that makes you sympathize more with Megatron because you understand where he's coming from. And from the very beginning, I really wanted to make him somebody who you could understand where he's coming from, so you feel that relationship more, and it's not just somebody who turns evil to turn evil."

Transformers One Official Cast and Plot Summary

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and forever changed the fate of Cybertron. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Transformers One is currently in theaters courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Did you enjoy the film's characterization of Megatron or the relationship between Optimus and Megatron? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

