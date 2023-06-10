Posted in: Movies, Review | Tagged: anthony ramos, michelle yeoh, paramount, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is As Good/Bad As You Think {Review}

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is no better or worse than most of the franchise, but it is a step down from Bumblebee and that's a shame.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will thrill a particular segment of the fanbase for the respect paid to the Maximals from the beloved animated series Beast Wars, but for most of us, that means nothing. Coming off the best film in the series, Bumblebee, Beasts falls prey to what bogs down the first few films in the franchise. The human characters barge in at the wrong moments, and the final act devolves into a loud, confusing mess that will remind of other films that did it better. It is not the worst of the seven films, but it is a step down from Bumblebee.

Can We Get That Animated Transformers Film Now?

Since it was announced that Beast Wars characters would be in this film, the fandom has waited with bated breath to catch a glimpse. They have been rewarded, as they got the Maximals right. They have a sense of gravitas to them, no doubt because Michelle Yeoh and Ron Pearlman voice the leaders. Even as robot animals, they command the screen. The designs of the Maximals are also great, some of the best in the Transformers series so far. But this will be a theme with this film, but there is a trade-off. The Decepticons in the movie all blend together, and during battle scenes, it is hard to distinguish them from anyone else, a staple of these films almost as much as an Optimus Prime speech at the end.

Another hallmark of these films is the human characters butting in when they shouldn't. This film features Anthony Ramos at the center, and he does an okay job. Ditto for our two other humans, his brother, played by Dean Scott Vazquez, and museum intern Elena, played by Dominique Fishback. The problem is, again, one that has plagued all of these movies. Whenever the worst possible moment for a "Let's check in with the humans and see what they are doing!" cut, that is when it happens. The most egregious one occurs in the final battle scene as the action is about to take off, taking you right out of it.

Transformers is not without its charms. As stated, the Maximals, when given screentime, are excellent. The first battle between robots is well staged. Some of the humor also works, though Pete Davidson's Mirage provides most of it and misses more than it hits. The 90's setting is fun and not beaten into you like most nostalgia plays have been in recent years: great soundtrack, too, no spoilers but some really good needle drops in there. And the end tease will surely divide fans, but most will be excited for the teased larger world. Think Hasbro.

All in all, though, the last 45 minutes is a long, neverending battle scene that falls into the same category as the other Transformers films. Everything blends together into a weird blob of noise. Play this scene for anyone, and they would be hard-pressed to tell you which film it is from unless they say Avengers: Endgame because the battle is not for note the same. This is a middle-of-the-road action film, nothing more, nothing less. Now, let's get that animated film next year and hope it feels as fresh as we hoped this one would be.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Review by Jeremy Konrad 5 / 10 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is no better or worse than most films in the franchise. If you like the others, you will like this one. If not, it won't change your mind. A step down from Bumblebee.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!