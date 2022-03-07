Triplets Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Provides Twins Sequel Update

Triplets star Arnold Schwarzenegger offered an update for the sequel to Twins that saw the actor in one of several pairings with Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). With the passing of Ivan Reitman on February 12, who planned to direct the follow-up to the 1988 hit, the question was obviously if the project would go on or will someone take over. According to The Arnold Fans, Schwarzenegger provided an update on several projects he's working on, including the upcoming comedy at his Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

"We had a little setback because the man that was supposed to direct it, who directed the first one, Twins, Ivan Reitman, had passed away sadly to say," Schwarzenegger said. "And so, you know now that we just wait a little bit until this whole thing cools down and then we're gonna readdress it. But that's a project suppose[d] to be filmed in October and so it could still be you know, but we just have to now look into a different director and just get into and to see if we are going to continue with this project."

The Oscar-nominated Reitman helped break the typecasting mold for the action star as he starred in comedies including Kindergarten Cop (1990) Junior (1994) that flipped on his macho persona tapping into some fish-out-of-water scenarios. In Twins, Schwarzenegger played Julius Benedict, utilizing his frame in a straight role with an almost childlike innocence to his surroundings and gets paired with DeVito's Vincent, who's his shorter long-lost brother, womanizer, and small-time crook. Kindergarten Cop has Schwarzenegger play Det John Kimble, a tough-as-nails, no-nonsense cop who has to go undercover as a kindergarten teacher finding out quickly how in over his head he is with his latest assignment. Junior has Schwarzenegger play Dr. Alex Hesse, who is coerced by Dr. Larry Arbogast (DeVito) into taking an experimental fertility drug that allows him to become pregnant. In the upcoming Triplets, the only thing known is that Tracy Morgan will play Julius and Vincent's long-lost brother, and penning the script are Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner. For more on Schwarzenegger's other projects, including his Pumping Iron sequel and more, you can go to The Arnold Fans.