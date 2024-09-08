Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, Twister, Twisters, Universal Pictures

Twisters Star Reveals How the First Film Helped Shape its Core Group

Twisters star Sasha Lane shares her thoughts on how the original cast helped shape the dynamic of the spiritual successor.

The recent 2024 disaster flick Twisters had large shoes to fill after the monumental success of its 1996 predecessor Twister, but it appears that the film has (mostly) resonated with its new audience enough to validate the film's long-awaited and costly production. Also, considering that the new movie isn't technically a sequel or a reboot, it's essentially a title that needed to walk a fine line between a reboot and something fresh to earn that sense of validation. Now, one of the actors from Twisters is opening up about how the first film's cast helped inspire the next-gen roster of talent.

Twisters Star Sasha Lane on Tapping into Personas that Felt Natural to the Original Twister

While promoting the film's digital release, Twisters star Sasha Lane tells Comicbook.com that the new film's cast definitely pulled inspiration from the energy and dynamic created by the original group of actors, explaining, "I think just the relaxedness about [the crew]. We know our purpose, and we are very much serious about what we're doing, but it's kind of like the scene when Kate comes in and doesn't realize we're there to help, and we're not selling t-shirts just because we like money. But it's even Boone looking for the dog. He's the craziest and most outward, but just as easily, he's like, 'I'm gonna go find the dog.' When you go back and watch the original Twister, they were all about it. But at the same time, we also like beer and can crack a smile. If you're going to risk your life for something, you might as well have fun doing it. So I think that made it all relaxed a little bit."

The film's essence is definitely embedded within Twisters, so you don't have to look too deep to find those celebratory traits. The Universal Pictures film Twisters is available to purchase or rent via all digital platforms, now.

