Ultraman: Rising – Trailer Shows The Perils Of Monsters And Fatherhood

The first teaser trailer for Ultraman: Rising has been released and it shows the perils of monsters...and fatherhood? We also got the cast list and some new images.

Article Summary First teaser of 'Ultraman: Rising' delves into monsters and the quirks of fatherhood.

Fresh teaser reveals a stellar voice cast including Christopher Sean and Tamlyn Tomita.

Director Shannon Tindle infuses his fatherhood experiences into the film's story.

'Ultraman: Rising' sets up for a grand release in 2024 with a strong creative lineup.

We got a new image for Ultraman: Rising the other day, but not only do we have more information now, we also got a teaser trailer, images, and the voice cast. As someone who knows nothing about Ultraman, I think this trailer might be some of the first footage I've seen, and this looks pretty cute. The director has said that he based a good portion of his movie on his " experience as a first-time father," and we can see where that angle comes from. Geeked Week continues, and now we know that the voice cast includes Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Parental Guidance), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender), Keone Young (Crank, Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), and Julia Harriman. This one is expected to drop in 2024, so keep an eye out.

Ultraman: Rising: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the beloved Japanese character, Netflix's Ultraman follows baseball superstar Ken Sato as he returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. He soon finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe. Ken must go on a heroic journey, balancing parenthood, his estranged father, and the relentless Kaiju Defense Force to rise beyond his ego and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman.

Ultraman: Rising is directed by Shannon Tindle (Lost Ollie), co-directed by ​​John Aoshima and stars Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Parental Guidance), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender), Keone Young (Crank, Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), and Julia Harriman. It is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes and produced by Tom Knott and Lisa Poole. It will be released in 2024.

