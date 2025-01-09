Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Chris Jericho, Dark Match, shudder

Dark Match Trailer Marries Wrestling And Horror, On Shudder January 31

Chris Jericho stars in the new horror wrestling film Dark Match by the director of Wolfcop. The film debuts on Shudder on January 31.

Dark Match is a new film heading to Shudder on January 31st, marrying the worlds of wrestling and horror together and starring WWE Hall of Famer Chris Jericho. It also stars Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg ("The Walking Dead," "Westworld"), Sara Canning ("The Vampire Diaries"), Michael Eklund ("Antlers"), and Jonathan Cherry (WolfCop, Goon). The film is written and directed by Wolfcop's Lowell Dean. Dept. 9 Studios' John K. MacDonald, Don Depoe, and Michael Feehan produced the film, as well as Michael Peterson and Rhonda Baker. Jericho and Eleanor Wiebe are executive producers.

Dark Match Is Such A Good Title For A Wrestling Horror Movie

"A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.". Dean told Bloody Disgusting in the summer that he wasn't sure he would be able to get Dark Match off the ground: "When I wrote Dark Match, I questioned if it was too crazy to get made, but within months, I was on set in Edmonton, with a hard-working cast and crew all pouring their (fake) blood and sweat in the wrestling ring to bring it to life.". the poster for the film is down below.

As a lifelong wrestling and horror fan, this is right up my alley. Getting Jericho to star in this must have been pretty easy, as he is a well-known horror fanatic, having also had parts in Terrifier 2 and 3. Dean's Wolfcop was a ton of fun, so we know we can have a good time with his films as well. Good on Shudder getting this made and supporting indie horror more than anyone in the game. It cannot be overstated what they have done for the genre since 2020.

Dark Match looks to kick off 2025 right for Shudder when it debuts on the service on January 31.

