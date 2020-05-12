Russell Crowe Thriller Unhinged Debuts Trailer, In Theaters July 1st

Unhinged is a new Russell Crowe film where the star plays a man who goes crazy with road rage. The premise sounds a bit like SAW mixed with Falling Down. The film will be released into theaters on July 1st, becoming one of the first to get a wide release since the beginning of March. Solstice Studios is taking advantage of the lack of releases to get a lot of eyes on Unhinged that otherwise wouldn't have. You can check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for the thriller down below.

Unhinged Synopsis

"Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged."

I don't know; this looks like one of the best movies of 2007. The whole reason this film is getting a ton of play is the announcement that it will play in theaters. It screams VOD release, but kudos to Solstice for taking Unhinged and going for it. I am sure they will make more money than they thought they would be going straight to streaming.