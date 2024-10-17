Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: frank grillo, werewolves

Werewolves Trailer Promises Fist-Pumping Good Time In December

Frank Grillo takes on a world of beasts in the trailer for the fun-looking Werewolves, hitting theaters on December 6th.

Article Summary Frank Grillo battles werewolves in Steven C. Miller's December release, Werewolves.

A supermoon triggers chaos by transforming millions into werewolves for one night.

Werewolves promises stunning practical effects from Alien and Predator veterans.

Lycanthropy fans eagerly await quality action and great effects this winter.

Werewolves is a film I had no idea was being made, and I am now kicking myself. Starring Frank Grillo, Katrina Law (NCIS), Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather Of Harlem), James Michael Cummings (City On The Hill), and Lou Diamond Phillips (Prodigal Son), it is directed by Steven C. Miller, from a screenplay by Matthew Kennedy. In the film, a supermoon caused millions to turn into beasts one year earlier and sent the world into chaos. Now, it may be happening again. The best part of all is that this features practical effects from Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr (from the Alien and Predator franchises).

Werewolves…Finally Done Right

From Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group, Steven C. Miller's Werewolves starring Frank Grillo will be unleashed in theaters December 6, 2024. In Werewolves, "a supermoon event triggers a latent gene in every human on the planet, turning anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back.

I could not be more in for a movie. I have been waiting and praying for years to get a quality Werewolf film with practical effects where the beasts don't look like dogs. That has been the problem with so many previous stabs at making a film like this ever since Twilight ruined vampires and werewolves for a generation. Between this and the possibilities of the new Wolf Man film from Blumhouse, us fans of lycanthropy will be eating well this coming winter. The best part is that this looks good! One-liners, great effects, action, and a pretty good cast. It is like this was made specifically for me.

Werewolves will be in theaters on December 6th, and I hope it plays in theaters somewhere close to me because I plan on being first in line.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!