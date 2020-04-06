Universal Purchases Rights to YA Vampire Novel Crave

Universal has purchased the film rights to YA vampire novel Crave by author Tracy Wolff. The book is actually not being published until tomorrow, April 7th. Universal apparently didn't want to wait and announced the deal today. The purchase was first reported by Deadline. Tracy Wolff has written over 60 novels. Crave is her latest, and looks to create excitement in a genre that was last all the rage when Twilight took over the world.

Crave is From the Female Perspective

"Crave, billed as a paranormal fantasy with a feminist perspective follows a human girl who finds herself in the midst of a conflict between warring factions when she falls for a vampire prince, Jaxon Vega. He's a vampire with deadly secrets who hasn't felt anything for a hundred years. But there's something about him that calls to her, something broken in him that somehow fits with what's broken in her — which could spell death for both of them. The young girl learns that Jaxon has walled himself off for a reason. And now someone wants to wake him, a sleeping monster, and she could very well be the bait."

This sounds like a dark romance with a paranormal skin placed over it. Since it is a YA novel, it will not go as far as some dark romance novels typically go. Yes, it does give off some Twilight vibes. Comparisons between the two are inevitable. Is that what they are going for here with Crave? I would say yes. I mean, look at the cover up there. Remember how huge Twilight was? I think it is forgotten just how much that franchise took over all aspects of entertainment for almost a decade. Publishing, film, and television were all affected by it, as we got clone after clone thrown at us. The ones that stood out did a good job putting a spin on the story and framing it in a new way. Hopefully Crave can find a way to do that and tap into that huge fanbase that has laid dormant for a little while now.