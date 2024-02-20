Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Clark Backo, Venom 3

Venom 3: Clark Backo Has Joined The Cast In An Unknown Role

Sony is trying to shake off the failure of Madame Web by focusing on one of their two other Marvel projects. Clark Backo has joined the cast of Venom 3.

Sony is off to a rough start to its year of Marvel releases. Madame Web was a critical and commercial failure that people will be discussing for a long time, but that doesn't mean people aren't focused on the future. Sony has two more attempts to try and get a decent movie out with Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3. As a reminder, while Venom was a commercial success, it wasn't a critical success story, and you really should be striving for both. It seems that we are adding another cast member to Venom 3 since, according to Variety, Clark Backo, who starred in The Changeling and Letterkenny, has joined the cast in an unknown role. Sony and Marvel didn't respond to comments for the casting, so we'll have to see if this one panes out.

Venom 3 Is The Third Sony Marvel Movie Of 2024

Venom is the only Marvel character in the last couple of years that Sony has gotten to work on any level where they aren't getting their hand held by Marvel Studios. While the first film got a critical beating, it did go on to make over $800 million at the worldwide box office, and even those who didn't like the movie were praising the absolutely buckwild performance that star Tom Hardy presented to the world. When you make $800 million, the reviews don't matter much, and we got a sequel called Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Unfortunately for this film, it got caught up in all of the COVID delays, and after six different delays, the film made it to the big screen on October 1, 2021. While the critical reception was a little better, the film underperformed slightly and made just over $500 million worldwide. However, considering the circumstances, that is a pretty decent number, and by April 2022, Sony Pictures confirmed that Venom 3 was in the works. By October 2022, it was announced that Kelly Marcel, who had written the last two films, would make her directorial debut with the third film.

Venom 3 did have a July 12, 2024, release date but was delayed to November 8, 2024, due to the strikes over the summer. In November 2023, Hardy confirmed that filming for Venom 3 had resumed. The film will be the third Sony/Marvel film released in 2024, with Madame Web in February, Kraven The Hunter in August, and Venom 3 wrapping up the year in November 2024.

