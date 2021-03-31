Venom Sequel Release Delayed One Week To September 24th

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will unleash in theaters a week late. The film will now open on September 24th, one week later than the original delayed date of September 17th. It will now open against the Antoine Fuqua action film Infinite, Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Stephen Chbosky's adaptation of the Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen, which poses the biggest threat to eat into its box office. It moves off the date of the Boss Baby sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. The first Venom film opened in October 2018 and grossed over $850 million worldwide. The news was reported by Deadline.

The Venom Sequel Still Has A Stupid Name

The sequel will see Tom Hardy reprising his role from the smash-hit original, which took in over $800 million at the worldwide box office. Joining him in the film is Woody Harrelson, who made a brief cameo at the end of the first film as Cletus Kasady, who fans know eventually becomes Carnage, an offspring of Venom. Andy Serkis is directing the sequel. One thing I think everyone can agree on, though, is that with Serkis at the helm, the film will have pretty special effects this time around. Renowned across the world for his motion-capture performances, the man has a gift when it comes to getting an emotional performance out of something that doesn't exist. This will be his second time behind the camera of a big-budget film, the first being his take on The Jungle Book in 2018.

Venom against Carnage is a film smackdown fans have been clamoring to see for years and years at this point. Two of Spider-Man's biggest foes, the 90's creations, are arguably the two biggest comic villains created in the last 20 years. Many fans were hoping for Carnage to appear in the first film, but instead, they set up Eddie Brock in San Francisco and introduced moviegoers to the weird world of symbiotes a little slower. Hardy was the best part of the film, which was very divisive between critics and fans. Fans thought the symbiote scenes and manic performance of Hardy were great, while critics felt the tone was completely off, and the action, especially at the end of the film, was confusing and hard to follow. We shall see if they do a better job with this one on September 24th.