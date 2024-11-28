Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema | Tagged: film, horror, patrick wilson, The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites, vera farmiga

Vera Farmiga on Working Alongside Patrick Wilson for The Conjuring

The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga celebrates her co-star Patrick Wilson after he wrapped filming for The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Article Summary Vera Farmiga praises her co-star Patrick Wilson as they wrap their roles in The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Conjuring series, a massive hit, grossed over $2 billion worldwide since its 2013 debut.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will continue Ed and Lorraine Warren's paranormal adventures.

Michael Chaves directs, promising darker themes for The Conjuring: Last Rites, out September 2025.

After several years of wonderful cinematic horror stories, The Conjuring is gearing up to come to a close. Now, as the cast begins to wrap up the next entry, star Vera Farmiga has taken to social media to reflect on the experiences. Farmiga writes, "Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy [Patrick Wilson] and I signed a WB contract and said 'I do' to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren. Today, he wraps. I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him, and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat-soaked demonologist garb, shave off his sideburns, flash that dazzling smile, and bid our fake marriage adieu. Yeah… I got them feels today. It was a match made in heaven. A hell of an era. Here's to 12 years."

The Conjuring franchise has been a massive success since its inception, captivating audiences with its blend of supernatural horror and real-life paranormal investigations. The series, which began in 2013, has spawned multiple sequels and spin-offs, including Annabelle, The Nun, and to some extent, The Curse of La Llorona. Collectively, these films have grossed over $2 billion worldwide, making The Conjuring Universe one of the highest-grossing horror franchises in history.

What We Know About The Conjuring: Last Rites

The next chapter in the franchise, The Conjuring: The Last Rites, is highly anticipated by fans. While specific plot details are still under wraps, we do know it's poised to continue the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren as they tackle another paranormal case. Director Michael Chaves, who previously helmed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, directs this next installment. Chaves has previously hinted that the film will explore darker and more complex themes, promising a fresh and terrifying experience for audiences.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 5, 2025. At the very least, we'll always be able to relive their story through several films, though!

