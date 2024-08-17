Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: rian johnson, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Rian Johnson Has Confirmed That Wake Up Dead Man Has Wrapped

Director and writer Rian Johnson has confirmed that production on the third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, has officially wrapped.

It seems that we are one step closer to the next adventure in the Knives Out universe. No one expected this franchise to become as big as it is when the first film came out, but there wasn't anything else like it on the market aside from the Agatha Christie adaptations the films were drawing inspiration from. Once the first film did so well and Netflix paid a handsome sum for movies two and three, people have been anxiously awaiting any information on a third film. We still don't know much, which isn't surprising considering this a mystery movie, but director and writer Rian Johnson took to social media to confirm today that production for Wake Up Dead Man has wrapped.

Aaaand that's a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together. pic.twitter.com/N32Z6qOITy — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Wake Up Dead Man Is Putting Together Another Fantastic Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they were "very close" to entering production.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

