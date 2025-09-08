Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: rian johnson, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: Official Teaser, 6 HQ Images, Sypnopsis Released

The official teaser trailer, images, and plot synopsis for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery were released.

Article Summary Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery teaser trailer unveils new plot and impossible murder twist.

Rian Johnson channels classic locked-room mysteries, citing inspiration from author John Dickson Carr.

Early reviews highlight Josh O’Connor’s standout performance in the third Knives Out installment.

Netflix sets Wake Up Dead Man release date for December 12, 2025 after debuting at TIFF.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, and it sounds like we have another winner for writer and director Rian Johnson. Now that the first reviews are out, Netflix decided it was time to drop a teaser trailer since audiences didn't know much about the plot. The teaser tells us a lot, including who the victim is, and it also sets up the idea of how this murder is impossible. However, the idea of a "locked-room mystery" is far from new, as explained in a new interview with TUDUM, Johnson drew inspiration from John Dickson Carr, whose detective books focused on this sort of mystery specifically.

"Every time we make one of these films, it's fun to think, 'How can this one explore a whole different corner of this genre?' " says Johnson. "It's a side alley of the whodunit genre: the impossible crime. A corpse is found in a locked room, a knife in his back, he is alone, and there are no ways in or out. With such a constrained premise, there are only a few real options to work with. It's the mystery version of a chess puzzle, with just enough pieces on the board and no more, and a few predetermined moves at your disposal."

The idea of something being "impossible" and then adding the religious element to all of this means that a logical solution is not going to be the first one most people in the story come to in Wake Up Dead Man. The early reviews specifically cite Josh O'Connor as the standout of the film. We have six high-quality images and an image of the cast.

Wake Up Dead Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it's clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast.

Wake Up Dead Man is the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from writer and director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Wake Up Dead Man will stream on Netflix on December 12th, 2025.

