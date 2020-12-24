Warner Bros. Dates the Furiosa Movie and More for 2023

Warner Bros. might be in some hot water right now regarding their 2021 movies, but that doesn't mean things have stopped in terms of other movies. In fact, the studio is in the process of dating things for 2023, and today they announced three new release dates, according to Variety. The big announcement is that we finally have a release date for the forever delayed and in production Furiosa prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. We finally got official casting earlier this year, with Anya Taylor-Joy taking the lead as a young Furiosa with Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also joining the cast. Longtime series director George Miller is returning to direct, write, and produce along with Doug Mitchell. At the moment, it has a June 23rd, 2023 release date.

That wasn't the only movie that Warner Bros. dated today. We also got a release date for the animated movie Coyote vs. Acme, which is bring directed by David Green. Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is co-writing the script based on a fictional New Yorker article by Ian Frazier. It is being described as "the age-old rivalry between Wile E. Coyote and his preferred mail-order supplier." It's also getting a prime release date on July 21st, 2023.

Finally, Warner Bros. is adapting The Color Purple again based on the Tony-winning musical and the 1985 adaptation. Blitz Bazawule is currently directing it, and Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg will produce it. Spielberg incidentally directed the 1985 adaptation, so it makes sense that he would be back to produce. There isn't a cast yet for this one yet, and it is being described as "the story of Celie, a Black woman living in the South in the early 20th century who learns her self-worth through the help of two friends." This one is going to be an awards contender and looking to score the Christmas box office with a December 20th, 2023 release date.