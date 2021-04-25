Warner Bros. Has Shared a New Trailer for In The Heights

It's a night for musicals at the Oscars as Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for the upcoming musical In The Heights. After Disney dropped the first look at West Side Story, Warner Bros. decided to jump in and drop a new trailer for their musical. It very much looks like the next Oscars are going to be the battle of the Latin musicals, and we are very much here for it. In The Heights is one of the many movies that saw a COVID-19 delay, and it is also part of the hybrid release that Warner Bros. is doing for all of their 2021 releases. Hopefully, by the time June rolls around, we're all going to feel comfortable enough to go back to the movie theater to see this musical on the big screen where it belongs. This one looks like a lot of fun and exactly the type of movie we're all going to want to see on the big screen in less than two months.

The time has come for the event of the SUMMER. ☀️ #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/VYQ30TrLJs — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) April 26, 2021

Summary: Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

In the Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. It will be released on June 18th in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.