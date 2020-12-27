Warner Bros. Officially Greenlights Wonder Woman 3

The numbers for the first HBO Max/theatrical release aren't even completely in, and it seems that whatever they are, Warner Bros. is pretty happy with them. There was some talk from director Patty Jenkins about whether or not she would return for a third movie, and she made it sound like a traditional theatrical release would be a deciding factor. It seems that Warner Bros. must be giving Jenkins what she wants because Variety has confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 is a go with Jenkins and star Gal Gadot set to return.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

This isn't really that surprising. The early numbers must be looking pretty positive. Despite the lukewarm critical reception and the fact that it seems to be a very divisive movie for some reason, a lot of people did watch Wonder Woman 1984 over the last couple of days. The fact that there is a discourse of any sort online means that Warner Bros. and HBO must have seen an increase in subscriptions. The best deal floating around is a six-month commitment to the service at a discount, and with those kinds of terms, someone is much more likely to keep the service after the six months, and they find something else worth keeping the service for. This story is still developing, and there aren't any other details at this time.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It was released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.