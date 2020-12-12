WarnerMedia To Take "Remedial Action" With Justice League Allegations

To say that 2017's Justice League is more infamous for what happened behind the camera than what ended up on the screen would be a massive understatement. Justice League is one of those movies where if it weren't for the behind-the-scenes stuff, we wouldn't be talking about this movie three years from now, but here we are. The road to the mess that Justice League became started with the release of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and how it underperformed critically. Warner Bros. and DC thought they were releasing the next great superhero movie, and people did not like it. However, Justice League was already in production, and they were now trying to fix things on the fly.

Then there was the horrible tragedy that happened to the Snyder family and his completely legitimate and understandable reason for walking away from what was already a troubled production. Joss Whedon was brought on to finish the movie, and the final product was a dud. From there, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was born, and this year HBO Max announced their intentions to let Zack Snyder release his cut of the movie. Then Ray Fisher made allegations again Whedon and other prominent members of the Warner Bros. inner circle. WarnerMedia and Fisher spent several months sniping at each other, and we finally have some sort of resolution. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded, and remedial action has been taken," WarnerMedia said in a statement Friday night.

At the moment, there aren't any details about what kind of actions were taken or against whom, and there is a good chance that we might not ever know. What is interesting is that Whedon walked away from The Nevers on HBO Max back in November, saying, "I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change." Did this have anything to do with the ruling at WarnerMedia about Justice League? Maybe, the timing does say something.

Fisher posted a statement on Twitter responding to the allegations: "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way." It sounds like this is at least partially what Fisher wanted when it came to these Justice League allegations. At the moment, we know that Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream to HBO Max sometime in 2021, and it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out. For now, it sounds like this is a step in the right direction, if nothing else.