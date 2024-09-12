Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, tim burton, Waxwork Records

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Soundtrack Up For Order At Waxwork Records

Waxwork Records has put the soundtrack to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice up for preorder on a special edition vinyl, shipping in November.

Features music by Danny Elfman and classic songs from Donna Summer, Bee Gees, Richard Marx, and more.

Presented on two "Beetlejuice Splatter" discs with Phantom City Creative artwork and Sandworm etching.

Deluxe packaging includes heavyweight gatefold, matte satin coating, and an 11"x11" art print insert.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cleaned up at the box office this past weekend, and the merch is starting to flood the market now. Waxwork Records has put up for preorder the soundtrack for the film, featuring score tracks from Tim Burton's frequent collaborator Danny Elfman and also featuring singles from artists like Donna Summer, Bee Gees, Richard Marx, Scott Weiland, Richard Harris, and more. The soundtrack is presented on two "Beetlejuice Splatter" discs and housed in a jacket featuring art by Phantom City Creative, a favorite in the vinyl collectibles world. It will ship in November and costs $40. You can order it right here. More details are below.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Soundtrack Release Details

In partnership with WaterTower Records, Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to release the long-awaited BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack! Featuring score music by Danny Elfman and classic songs by Donna Summer, Bee Gees, Richard Marx, and more! Waxwork Records is excited to present the debut vinyl release of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP featuring "Beetlejuice Splatter" colored vinyl, a Sandworm etching on Side D, all-new artwork by Phantom City Creative, heavyweight gatefold packaging with matte satin coating, and an 11"x11" art print insert.

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

The Official Soundtrack From the Long Awaited New Film!

2xLP "Beetlejuice Splatter" Colored Vinyl

Sandworm Etching on Side D

New Artwork by Phantom City Creative

Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging with Matte Satin Coating

11"x11" Art Print Insert

The soundtrack to the film was probably the best part of the whole thing, and Waxwork always does an exceptional job with its releases. So this should be a must-buy for fans of the films, soundtrack collectors, or really anyone. Phantom City Creative knocked this one out of the park like they always do.

