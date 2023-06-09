Posted in: Movies, Universal, Waxwork Records | Tagged: Marco Beltrami, renfield, Waxwork Records

Renfield Score Up For Preorder From Waxwork Records

Renfield is on Peacock today, and the score from composer Marco Beltrami is up for preorder from Waxwork Records.

Renfield is already gaining a significant following online, as people who may have skipped the film in theaters are discovering it on digital services. Now available on Peacock as of today, the score to the movie from heralded composer Marco Beltrami is also up for preorder for a vinyl release at Waxwork Records today. Spread across two 180-gram "Dracula Flesh and Blood" colored discs that actually look a lot like cotton candy, the artwork for this release is handled by a personal favorite, Phantom City Creative. This release will ship out in September and can be ordered right here. All of the details and pics can be found below.

Renfield Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records, in partnership with Back Lot Music, is ghoulishly delighted to announce the debut vinyl release of RENFIELD Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Emmy Award-winning & two-time Academy Award-nominated composer Marco Beltrami. In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. The composer established an early reputation as a genre innovator with his non-traditional horror scores for the Scream franchise. Beltrami's musical palette has since expanded to virtually all film genres."

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to release RENFIELD Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Marco Beltrami as a deluxe 2xLP set featuring "Dracula Flesh & Blood" splatter colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold packaging with new artwork by Phantom City Creative, and a printed 12 "x12" insert!"

