Renfield Hits Peacock On June 9th, Available Now On Digital Renfield is now available to rent or buy on digital now, and for Peacock subscribers, the film will be streamable on June 9th.

Renfield may not have set the box office on fire when it was released earlier in the spring, but the people who saw it seemed to enjoy it for the most part. It feels like a movie that will clean up on streaming, and it is now available to purchase on digital services. It will hit the service on June 9th for Peacock subscribers, much like other recent Universal films that have been going on there pretty soon after becoming available digitally. If nothing else, watch Renfield for Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

Renfield Came Out At The Wrong Time

"Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss: Dracula. For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master's prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship…"

Here is what our resident film guru Kaitlyn Booth had to say about this one: "Renfield is fun enough, but if it had the ambition to take its own premise a little more seriously, it could have been great. As it is, it's a fun time at the movies if horror/comedy is your thing. However, this film won't convert those that aren't a fan of the horror/comedy genre already. This is one for the believers, the devoted, and aside from that, not much else. The film has very niche appeal and will likely gain a cult following over the years, but it isn't likely to be a box office smash. Perhaps it will find its audience on streaming."

Great minds think alike. Renfield is available on digital services now and on Peacock on June 9th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!