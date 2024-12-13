Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: texas chainsaw massacre, tobe hooper, Waxwork Records

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Score Available For First Time At Waxwork

Waxwork Records makes history today, releasing the score from Texas Chainsaw Massacre for the first time ever on any format.

Article Summary First-ever release of Texas Chainsaw Massacre score on vinyl, CD, and cassette by Waxwork Records.

Music by Tobe Hooper and Wayne Bell, sourced from original 1974 master tapes.

Innovative score features non-traditional instruments, marking a milestone in industrial music.

Preorder available now; shipping starts Q1 2025 with exclusive bundle options.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans have been waiting for this day for a long time. Waxwork Records has put up for preorder the score for the 1974 horror classic, featuring music by Tobe Hooper and Wayne Bell. This is the first-ever release of the score, and they are going all out for it, releasing it as a standalone vinyl or as a bundle that includes the vinyl, CD, and cassette, as well as an exclusive tote bag and slipmat. Think of how many releases of this film are in various formats. It is crazy how this is the first time we can buy the score. The standalone release is $35, while the bundle will set you back $75. Both editions will ship out in the first quarter of 2025. This is a huge release for them and for horror fans in general. You can also stream the score starting today as well. Below are images and more details. You can place an order here.

Finally, The Full Score Of Texas Chainsaw Massacre Remastered

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre original score by Tobe Hooper and Wayne Bell is an experimental exercise in music composing and performance that utilizes non-traditional instruments such as suspended cymbals, aluminum saucepans, a children's toy percussion set, various wildlife calls, whistles, shakers, and more. The result is one of the earliest examples of industrial music and has since become known as the "holy grail" of film scores due to its status of being either lost or destroyed. As such, Hooper and Bell's innovative score has become highly sought after, spawning countless bootlegs and attempts to re-create it for commercial gain. Waxwork Records' release of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre by Tobe Hooper and Wayne Bell marks the first time the official score will be made available anywhere.

In 2023, the original film score master tapes were discovered and then privately held at the Harry Ransom Center in Austin, TX for preservation. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's co-composer Wayne Bell painstakingly worked to have these original source material master tapes safely transferred. Bell then personally worked to construct and mix the newly transferred official Texas Chain Saw Massacre score for a cohesive listening experience. The score was then mastered by Thomas Dimuzio at Gench Mastering.

THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE Original Motion Picture Score Features:

The Original 1974 Score by Tobe Hooper and Wayne Bell

Available For The First Time In Any Format

Sourced From The Original Master Tapes

Hand Poured Color Vinyl

Exclusive Liner Notes By Composer Wayne Bell

Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Inner Flood Printing

11"x11" Twelve Page Booklet

Production and Behind The Scenes Photography

Design by Steve Reeves

