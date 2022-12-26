Texas Chainsaw Massacre Getting New 4K Blu-ray Release In February

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the original 1974 horror classic, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release this February. Being handled by MPI Media Group in association with Dark Sky, this will be a two-disc version will feature a unique 4K scan of the film, commentary tracks, a new documentary, featurettes, bloopers, deleted scenes, trailers, TV and radio spots, and much more. It will also feature a pretty sweet-looking new slipcover over the case as well. You can check that out below, as well as the full list of special features.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4K Blu-ray Details

"It has been called "grisly," "sick," and "perverse," as well as "raw," "unshakeable," and "the movie that redefined horror." It was attacked by churches, banned by governments, and acclaimed by only the bravest of critics. It stunned audiences worldwide and set a new standard in movie terror forever. Today writer-producer-director Tobe Hooper's dark, visionary tale remains unparalleled in its impact as perhaps the most frightening motion picture ever made. Now, for the first time, Dark Sky Films proudly presents its director-approved 4K restoration of THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE on 4K Blu-ray, bringing all the scares and the screams into terrifying focus and clarity, making for an immersive viewing experience audiences won't forget. For both new viewers and long-term devotees, this is THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE as it has never been seen or heard before."

Here is the list of extras on the release as well:

DISC ONE holds the 4K Blu-ray feature film and four commentary tracks: writer-producer-director Tobe Hooper, actor Gunnar Hansen, and cinematographer Daniel Pearl; actors Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, and Paul A. Partain with production designer Robert Burns; Tobe Hooper solo; and Daniel Pearl, editor J. Larry Carroll, and sound recordist Ted Nicolaou.

DISC TWO, a Blu-ray, contains the new, never-before-seen feature-length documentary The Legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and several featurettes. These include "The Cinefamily Presents FRIEDKIN/HOOPER," a conversation about the film between Tobe Hooper and The Exorcist director William Friedkin; "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth"; "Flesh Wounds: Seven Stories of the Saw"; a tour of the TCSM house with Gunnar Hansen; "Off the Hook with Teri McMinn"; and "The Business of Chain Saw: An Interview with Production Manager Ron Bozman."Filling out the generous package are deleted scenes and outtakes, a blooper reel, trailers, vintage TV and radio spots, and much more to thrill fans old and new.