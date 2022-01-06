Wayne's World Gets 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook
Wayne's World is somehow one of the most underrated comedies of the '90s and a beloved classic at the same time. It really is crazy. Based on the skit from SNL over the years, the film is easily one of the most influential comedies of the last thirty years. I almost feel sorry for the generation of comedy fans right now, who either never saw this or do not understand how big this film was in the '90s. It's too bad that there is no more behind-the-scenes stuff or a commentary track on this release; it's as bare-bones as it gets. You can see the Steelbook below.
Wayne's World 2 Is Underrated As Well
"Celebrate the world's most endearing slackers when WAYNE'S WORLD arrives in a Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on February 1, 2022, just in time for the film's 30th anniversary. Originally released on February 14, 1992, it marked the feature film debut of Wayne and Garth, the wildly popular characters originated by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey on "Saturday Night Live." A hilarious send-up of pop culture, the film also features Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, and Alice Cooper (we're not worthy!). Directed by Penelope Spheeris and written by Mike Myers and Bonnie Turner & Terry Turner, WAYNE'S WORLD follows Wayne and Garth as they try to promote their public-access cable show. A hit with both critics and fans, it ultimately earned over $183M at the worldwide box office and spawned the sequel Wayne's World 2. A double feature of the two films will also be available on Blu-ray with access to digital copies on February 1."
I can't even choose which part to highlight as my favorite. "Hey, guys! I landed on my keys!" is always up there. "Have you seen this boy?" is a great one as well, though it is a joke of its time. Look for this new Steelbook on February 1st.