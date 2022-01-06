Wayne's World Gets 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook

"Celebrate the world's most endearing slackers when WAYNE'S WORLD arrives in a Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on February 1, 2022, just in time for the film's 30th anniversary. Originally released on February 14, 1992, it marked the feature film debut of Wayne and Garth, the wildly popular characters originated by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey on "Saturday Night Live." A hilarious send-up of pop culture, the film also features Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, and Alice Cooper (we're not worthy!). Directed by Penelope Spheeris and written by Mike Myers and Bonnie Turner & Terry Turner, WAYNE'S WORLD follows Wayne and Garth as they try to promote their public-access cable show. A hit with both critics and fans, it ultimately earned over $183M at the worldwide box office and spawned the sequel Wayne's World 2. A double feature of the two films will also be available on Blu-ray with access to digital copies on February 1."

I can't even choose which part to highlight as my favorite. "Hey, guys! I landed on my keys!" is always up there. "Have you seen this boy?" is a great one as well, though it is a joke of its time. Look for this new Steelbook on February 1st.