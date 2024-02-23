Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Barbarian, josh brolin, weapons, Zach Cregger

Josh Brolin Eyed To Star In New Film Weapons For Barbarian's Cregger

Josh Brolin is in talks to star in new film Weapons from Zach Cregger, who directed 2022's horror hit Barbarian.

Josh Brolin may have a role lined up in Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger's new film Weapons. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Thanos himself is in talks to star, now that previous star Pedro Pascal will be busy being in the MCU himself as Reed Richards. Nothing is really known about the film besides its being compared to Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia in size and scope. That would make this a pretty ambitious project that would entice the notoriously choosy Brolin. The same producing team behind Barbarian is also behind this film, which will be shot soon.

Josh Brolin Adds Prestige To This Project

For those that didn't see Barbarian, first of all, what are you waiting for? And second, go in as blind as possible. In "Barbarian," a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Besides that setup, the less you know, the better. Cregger's follow-up was a very in-demand project, and their landing Josh Brolin would be a huge get. I wonder how big of a budget he will get for this one, as Barbarian was only $4-5 million, going on to gross $45 million and becoming a huge streaming hit. One has to think that they would at least double that budget, as Weapons sounds like a much, much bigger undertaking. More on this cast as it begins to fill out closer to filming.

