Weapons: The New Trailer Asks "Are You Watching?"

Warner Bros. dropped a new trailer for Zach Cregger's new film, Weapons, and it's a miracle; it shows off a ton of new footage without spoiling the entire movie.

August is going to be a fun month at the movies. It's a month with a wide variety of films from different studios and different genres, all coming out at a time when there usually isn't anything. One film that should absolutely be on your radar is Weapons, the new film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. Barbarian was fantastic and really managed to take audiences by surprise, and it seems that Warner Bros. is realizing that the surprise was half of the reason that the film worked and did as well as it did. Or we can hope that is a lesson they learned because the second trailer for Weapons is here, and it has a ton of new footage, but it still isn't telling us much about what's going on. The one big story detail that we didn't know is that one child didn't run off into the night with their classmates, which does add a different angle to the entire thing. The trailer also teases that "a lot of people die in really weird ways in this story," so get ready for some creative kills.

Weapons: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker's creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Summerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents A Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/BoulderLight Pictures Production, A Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, and internationally beginning 6 August 2025.

