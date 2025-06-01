Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: karate kid, lilo & sttich, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Weekend Box Office

Lilo & Stitch Rules Again, As The Box Office Stays Strong

Disney crossed the $1 billion mark for the year at the box office, as Lilo & Stitch ruled for the second straight week.

Article Summary Lilo & Stitch dominates the box office for a second week, earning $63 million and boosting Disney's total for 2025.

The film's $280.3 million domestic haul puts Disney over the $1 billion box office mark for the year so far.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning holds second place, while Karate Kid: Legends opens below expectations.

Lionsgate's Ballerina debuts next weekend and is expected to finally dethrone Lilo & Stitch at number one.

Lilo & Stitch ruled once again at the weekend box office, taking in $63 million in its second weekend. That brings its running total to $280.3 million over two weeks, an excellent showing for Disney. That number also sends the studio over the $1 billion mark for the year at the box office, as they become the first studio to hit that number in 2025. Even more impressive is that it does those numbers without IMAX screens, as those still belong to Tom Cruise. The film should cross the $300 million mark sometime mid-week; worldwide, it sits at $610 million, aiming to cross that $1 billion mark.

Lilo & Stitch Will Fall To Number Two Next Weekend

Lilo & Stitch held off Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, which stayed in second place with $27.3 million. As mentioned, it continues to rake in that sweet, sweet IMAX cash and is performing well in general. It is a shame the budget was so high, or the film's narrative in Hollywood would be completely different. Third place went to newcomer Karate Kid: Legends, which came in well under projections with $21 million. No doubt, Sony thought the Cobra Kai audience would show up, and while they did, the families didn't. It was a bad release date; they should have stuck with the December release date this past winter, though maybe Ralph Macchio had something to do with that. Fourth place was Final Destination: Bloodlines with $10.8 million, as that film is now well over the $100 million mark, and rounding out the top five was Bring Her Back, the new film from Talk To Me directors The Philippou Brothers.

The weekend box office top five for May 30:

Lilo & Stitch- $63 million Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning $27.3 million Karate Kid: Legends- $21 million Final Destination: Bloodlines- $10.8 million Bring Her Back- $7 million

Next week, June starts with a major action film, as Lionsgate opens Ballerina, the first spin-off film set in the John Wick universe, on as many screens as possible. While traditionally female-led action films have not set the box office on fire, this one has a ton going for it. Ana de Armas is a star, Keanu Reeves is back, and the trailers have been excellent. I see this one hitting $38 million, though $45 million is not out of the question. It should be just enough to knock Lilo & Stitch out of the top spot.

