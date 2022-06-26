Elvis & Top Gun Maverick Too Close To Call At Weekend Box Office

Elvis and Maverick are duking it out for bragging right. The former opened to great numbers this weekend, scoring $30.5 million, while Top Gun Maverick, in its fifth week, scored around the same amount. We won't know who finished number one officially until Monday, but Paramount and Warner Bros. have to be happy either way. Elvis should turn a profit now, and Maverick has officially crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, an astounding number. It becomes only the second film after Spider-Man: No Way Home to top that number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Elvis, Maverick, Dinos, & Blumhouse Power Box Office

There was a lot to celebrate at the box office this weekend. For the first time since Thanksgiving 2018, the top four films all scored over $20 million. Third place went to Jurassic World: Dominion with another $26 million and sending it over $300 million domestically. Maybe the best news of the weekend, fourth place went to Blumhouse and The Black Phone, their latest excellent small-budget thriller, opening to $23 million. Very smart decision holding that one for the summer by Universal. The only cringe you find in the top five is Lightyear, which sunk -65% to $17 million, guaranteeing that it will become one of the worst box office performers in the Pixar cannon. Look for that to hit Disney+ pronto.

The Weekend Box Office To Five for June 24th:

Elvis- $30.5 million Top Gun Maverick- $30.5 million Jurassic World: Dominion- $26.44 million The Black Phone-$23.3 million Lightyear-$17.6 million

Next week, a new champ will be crowned as Minions: The Rise of Gru opens and opens big. While that will for sure open number one, Elvis and, yes, Top Gun Maverick should hold their own and see smaller drops. Don't be shocked if The Black Phone leaps past the dinos for the number four spot either. Lightyear is going out of the top five for sure, as all the family dollars go to the Minions. What will they open to? Considering it has the July 4th weekend to help it as well, I see $125 million, leaving everything else in its wake.